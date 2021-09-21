Organic Dairy Market in China 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

According to a recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market in China: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the organic dairy market in China reached a value of US$ 1,158 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the organic dairy market in China to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Being one of the rapidly growing segments of the organic food industry, organic dairy forms a key market in the overall Chinese economy. Organic dairy products are obtained from livestock raised through organic farming methods. These dairy products are relatively healthier as compared to their conventional counterparts since they are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Their consumption offers various health benefits such as strengthening the immune system, boosting overall metabolism and significantly reducing the chances of diseases.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-organic-dairy-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

A majority of the consumers in the country have shifted from regular to organic dairy products on account of the 2008 milk scandal. The incident involved melamine-tainted milk formula causing numerous infant deaths across the country. Since organic products do not involve the usage of chemicals, they have become a preferred choice amongst the consumers. In addition to this, owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases in the country coupled with the growing awareness about the benefits offered by organic dairy products, consumers are now increasingly incorporating them in their daily diets. Moreover, the Government of China is encouraging the practice of organic farming due to rising environmental issues which, in turn, is bolstering the sales of organic products in the country. Other factors such as rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels are also contributing to the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3f9YQQp

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Breakup by Product Type:

Organic Fluid Milk

Infant Formula

Yogurt

Cheese

Butter

Cream

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Tetra Packs And Pouches

Bottles

Cans

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Organic Specialty Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Discount Stores

Online/e-retailing

Direct Sales

Breakup by Province-wise:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800