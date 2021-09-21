India Vinyl Flooring Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Vinyl Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India vinyl flooring market reached a volume of 44 Million Sq. Metres in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Vinyl flooring, or resilient flooring, is a fusion of natural and synthetic polymer materials pressed together in repeating structural units. It is commercially available in sheet and tile flooring variants. Amongst these, sheet flooring offers the ease of installation and enhanced water resistance, whereas vinyl tile is usually preferred for its aesthetic value. As compared to other floorings, vinyl flooring is more cost-effective, durable, and stain-proof. It can be manufactured in various textures, colors, designs, and styles, such as marble, wood, stone, and hardwood.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The positive growth of the India vinyl flooring market can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing purchasing power, and improving living standards of consumers. The establishment of smart cities and the rise in construction and renovation projects in urban areas are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for lightweight, low maintenance, and cost-effective construction materials in residential projects is driving the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly employing advanced production techniques, which is attracting numerous investors, thus creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Segment:

Organized

Unorganized

Market Breakup by Imports Vs Domestic Manufacturing:

Imports

Domestic Manufacturing

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Vinyl Sheet

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

LVT Market Breakup by Type:

Traditional LVT

WPC

SPC

LVT Market Breakup by Application Sector:

Commercial Healthcare Education Hospitality Retail Corporate Sports Others

Residential

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Contract Type:

Semi-Contract Sheet Vinyl

Contract Sheet Vinyl

Others

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Application Sector:

Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Transport Education Sports Retail Others

Residential

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

