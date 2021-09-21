Japan Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Japan cross laminated timber (CLT) market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) refers to prefabricated wood panels that consist of solid-sawn planks and layered wood glued together at a perpendicular angle. Since these panels are characterized by exceptional durability and excellent tensile and compressive strength, they are widely used in the construction of bridges and dams. Apart from this, they are also utilized in the manufacturing of floors, furniture, walls and roofs across the residential and commercial segments.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Japan Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in Japan is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development across the country, there has been a significant shift from concrete construction materials to cross-laminated timber, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by numerous initiatives undertaken by the Government of Japan to promote the usage of woods in the construction of buildings. This has resulted in the large-scale adoption of CLT across the country, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Meiken Lamwood Corporation

Yamasamokuzai Co. Ltd.

Chuto

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Government/Public Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Educational Institutes

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

