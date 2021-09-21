Mosquito Repellent Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mosquito repellent market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mosquito repellent market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Mosquito repellents refer to chemical substances that are applied over the skin, body, clothes or in the surroundings of an individual to prevent mosquito bites. Commonly available in the form of lotions, aerosols, sticks, creams, repellent fabrics, pump sprays and liquids, these repellents evaporate upon application. They function by blocking the sense of smell of the mosquitoes that prevents the insects from finding their target. These repellents are made from the combination of various natural and synthetic ingredients and are widely used by the masses to avoid rashes and skin eruptions resulting from mosquito bites.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mosquito-repellent-market/requestsample

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. This can be attributed to the rising production of waste from the residential and industrial sectors, which becomes a breeding ground for arthropods, including mosquitos. Along with this, growing health awareness is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Rapid urbanization, improving standards of living and inflating per capita income levels of individuals in developing economies are facilitating the growth of the market further. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of mosquito repellents and to implement integrated pest management solutions, especially in rural areas, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the shifting preference of the masses toward organic and herbal product variants that are equipped with easy-to-use packaging solutions.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mphSGx

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Avon, Clariant, Coghlans Ltd., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothi Laboratories, Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd., PIC Corporation, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co., Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Van Aroma, Vertellus Specialities Inc., Ltd., Co.

Breakup by Product Type:

Coils

Mats

Cream

Oils

Vaporizer

Others

Breakup by Ingredients:

Natural Ingredients Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus Citronella Others

Synthetic Ingredients DEET Permethrin Picaridin Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: