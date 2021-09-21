Mattress Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mattress market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mattress market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Along with nutrition and exercise, sleep plays a vital role in the overall health of an individual. Inadequate or poor-quality of sleep can lead to depression, poor concentration, high blood pressure and heart diseases. It is also associated with a higher risk of mental illnesses and road accidents, as well as reduced productivity. Consequently, there has been a boost in the sales of mattresses across the globe. Mattresses are filled with resilient materials, such as cotton, feathers, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs, that facilitates sleep. They also provide comfort and proper postural alignment, which assist in minimizing the chances of having back pain during sleep.

Global Mattress Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing moderate growth on account of the expanding real estate sector and the boosting sales of home furnishings, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linen. Moreover, the rising number of patients with back problems, which is mainly caused by sleeping on uncomfortable mattresses, acts as another growth-inducing factor. The growing inclination of people toward customized mattresses is further driving innovation in the industry. In line with this, some of the leading players are introducing customization options, where customers can modify the thickness, firmness and size of the mattress according to their height, weight and other dynamics. Apart from this, inflating income levels are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of mattress manufacturers are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.

Breakup by Product:

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Latex

Others

Breakup by Size:

Twin or Single

Twin XL

Full or Double

Queen

King

Others

Breakup by Application:

Domestic

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

