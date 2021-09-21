Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global multiple myeloma drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer in which monoclonal plasma cells proliferate the bone marrow of the patient. Also known as Kahler’s disease, it is one of the most common forms of blood cancer with no cure. However, it can be efficiently managed with the use of effective drugs and treatments. The drugs used for the treatment of multiple myeloma aid the patients in living a long and improved quality of life. The major function of the drugs is to alleviate the pain, eliminate myeloma cells and control tumor growth while promoting bone healing and preventing anemia, hypercalcemia, bone fracture, and spinal cord compression.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of plasma cancer on the global level. Multiple myeloma drugs are widely prescribed by healthcare professionals to modulate the immune system while enhancing the efficiency of cancer therapies, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant and platelet transfusion. Along with this, the growing geriatric population is expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. Since plasma cancer is commonly prevalent among the elderly and advanced procedures, such as stem cell transplants, are not suitable for patients with weak organ functions. These individuals are therefore mostly prescribed with targeted drugs, such as immunomodulation agents and monoclonal antibodies, that are less likely to have severe side effects. The market is further driven by the growing preference for biologic therapy drugs. These drugs are extremely effective as they use the immune system of the patients to identify and attack the myeloma cells. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects and clinical trials by numerous government and non-government organizations have resulted in technological advancements. For instance, the development of microRNA therapeutics and nanomedicines to catalyze anti-tumor responses is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rising healthcare expenditures and improving healthcare infrastructure. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global multiple myeloma drugs market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Mar S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc.

Breakup by Therapy:

Targeted Therapy

Biologic Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Proteasome Inhibitors

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

Steroids

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

