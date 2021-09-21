Fertility Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertility Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Fertility Services Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Fertility services refer to the procedures which are utilized as a treatment for infertility issues. There are various clinics and hospitals, which offer these services, which are widely being adopted by couples, single parents and members of the LGBT community who are unable to conceive or carry a full-term pregnancy. Some of the most common treatment options include fertility drugs, surrogacy, artificial insemination, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), egg-freezing or oocyte cryopreservation, and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures.

Global Fertility Services Market Trends:

A significant rise in infertility rates and inflating per capita income levels have led a majority of the population to opt for fertility services. On account of hectic working schedules and sedentary lifestyle habits, there has been a significant increase in the incidences of stress, obesity and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which have impelled the demand for fertility services across the globe. The rising trend of late pregnancies, especially among the expanding career-oriented population base, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Nowadays, people prefer to have children later in life when they are more mature and financially stable. Additionally, several women and couples are opting for the freezing of eggs, which can be utilized when they wish to have children. Other factors, such as technological advancements, growing awareness regarding fertility services and enhanced access to improved healthcare facilities, are further driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Instituto Bernabe

INVO Bioscience

Monash IVF Group

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Care Fertility Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Cooper Companies

Virtus Health

Vitrolife

The Johns Hopkins Helath System

Medicover Group

Ovascience

Progyny

Xytex Cryo International

Market Breakup by Cause of Infertility:

Male Infertility

Female Infertility

Market Breakup by Procedure:

In Vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF with ICSI)

Surrogacy

In Vitro Fertilization Without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF without ICSI)

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

Others

Market Breakup by Service:

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg and Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Market Breakup by End-User:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centres

Clinical Research Institutes

Cryobanks

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

