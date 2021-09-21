Heparin Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Heparin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Heparin Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Heparin (C12H19NO20S3) is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that assists in preventing thromboembolic complications. In this complication, clots travel from their site of origin to clog up another vessel through the bloodstream. Heparin is generally injected into the muscle or the veins to break up clots and maintain the smooth fluidity of the blood. Therefore, it is utilized in the treatment of heart conditions and unstable angina. Besides this, it is also used in post-surgeries, and during dialysis and blood transfusion.

Global Heparin Market Trends:

The growing cases of vascular diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), represent one of the significant factors that are positively influencing the demand for heparin across the globe. Heparin has been proven to be an effective drug for venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), which is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, some of the leading biopharmaceutical companies are increasing their budget for research and development (R&D) to improve the therapeutic potential of heparin and reduce its side-effects. The market is also driven by numerous advancements in the field of carbohydrate synthesis, which include building block preparation, coupling reactions and the development of convergent strategies. Apart from this, the availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics, which assist in treating various types of cancer, coagulation and inflammatory diseases, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Heparin Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Unfractionated Heparin

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

Market Breakup by Source:

Bovine

Porcine

Market Breakup by Mode of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Market Breakup by Application:

Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

