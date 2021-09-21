Track and Trace Solutions Market 2021, Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2024, Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Track and Trace Solutions market” and its expanding nature. The Track and Trace Solutions market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Track and Trace Solutions market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Track and Trace Solutions market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Track and Trace Solutions market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Track and Trace Solutions Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Track and Trace Solutions market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Track and Trace Solutions Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Track and Trace Solutions market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Track and Trace Solutions market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Track and Trace Solutions market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Track and Trace Solutions market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Track and Trace Solutions market players

Key Market Trends:

Bar Code Technology is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the Technology-wise Segmentation

A barcode is a number represented in vertical lines of varying thicknesses, printed on a label to exclusively identify any item.

In the healthcare industry, the barcode system offers wide applications, from hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to medical devices or pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. A barcode helps in tracking patient data in medical facilities, precisely managing medical supplies inventory, tracking expiration dates and origin of drugs, and adding barcode labels to blood supplies, which helps to distinguish among different samples. This barcode technology is being adopted for many years and is still being used all time for tracking. Other major benefits of using barcodes are the improvement of stock visibility and cutting waste, reduction in disparities in cost and quality of care, better safety and compliance, and automation of the manual supply-chain tasks, which are the key driving factors fueling the market growth.

North dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for track and trace solutions and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North region, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing number of counterfeit drugs; due to the increasing number of counterfeit medicines available in the market, the FDA had to issue product identifier requirements under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Policy in June 2017. The policy states that the drugs sold in the must have item-level serialization affixed and printed on unit-of-sale prescription drugs. The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC). The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC).

Study objectives of Track and Trace Solutions Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Track and Trace Solutions market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Track and Trace Solutions market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Track and Trace Solutions market trends that influence the global Track and Trace Solutions market

Detailed TOC of Track and Trace Solutions Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries and Increase in Implementation of Serialization

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Packaging-related Product Recalls

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Counterfeit Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Serialization and Aggregation

4.3.2 Lack of Common Standards for Serialization and Aggregation

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Hardware Systems

5.1.1.1 Printing and Marking Solutions

5.1.1.2 Monitoring and Verification Solutions

5.1.1.3 Labeling Solutions

5.1.1.4 Other Hardware Systems

5.1.2 Software Solutions

5.1.2.1 Plant Manager Software

5.1.2.2 Line Controller Software

5.1.2.3 Bundle Tracking Software

5.1.2.4 Other Software Solutions

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Barcode

5.2.2 RFID

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Serialization Solutions

5.3.1.1 Bottle Serialization

5.3.1.2 Label Serialization

5.3.1.3 Carton Serialization

5.3.1.4 Data Matrix Serialization

5.3.2 Aggregation Solutions

5.3.2.1 Bundle Aggregation

5.3.2.2 Case Aggregation

5.3.2.3 Pallet Aggregation

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.2 Medical Device Companies

5.4.3 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ACG

6.1.2 Adents

6.1.3 ANTARES VISION SpA

6.1.4 Axway

6.1.5 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

6.1.6 Rfxcel Corporation

6.1.7 Optel Group

6.1.8 SEIDENADER MASCHINENBAU GMBH (MEDIPAK SYSTEMS)

6.1.9 Sea Vision SRL

6.1.10 TraceLink Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

