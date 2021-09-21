Aesthetic Devices Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Aesthetic Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aesthetic Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market

Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.

As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The US aesthetic devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 11.81% over the forecast period. There are certain factors that are affecting the market in a positive way which include technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and increasing obese population.

Earlier, anyone seeking medical assistance with cosmetic issues had only intrusive surgical procedures to choose from. Owing to the advances in the field of aesthetics, this is no longer the case. Medical aesthetic technology has advanced rapidly over the past two decades. The highly advanced technologies have offered a wide range of products and solutions to patients seeking medical assistance. New technologies are being developed and introduced into the market, including the use of laser, dynamic pulse control, radiofrequency, and infrared technologies. In recent years, skin-tightening and non-invasive fat technologies have created a new niche in the medical aesthetic technology market. They have been proven financially lucrative and are expected to dominate in the near future.

In the area of cellulite reduction, some of the emerging technologies hint at a future of improved outcomes with a positive effect on the overall US market. With such kind of innovations, the market for aesthetic device-based treatments continues to evolve. Furthermore, these advances are expected to make it affordable to the patient population, thereby reducing the number of patient visits and healthcare costs. Key Manufacturers Like

