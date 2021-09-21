Veterinary Vaccines Market 2021, Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2024, Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Veterinary Vaccines Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Veterinary Vaccines market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Canine Vaccines Sub-segment holds the Largest Market Share in the Companion Vaccine Segment
Veterinary vaccines are used primarily for livestock, as they suffer from various diseases, such as bluetongue virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and rabies, among others. However, canine vaccine, which is a sub-segment of the companion animal vaccines segment, dominated the market in terms of revenue. Vaccination has long been a principal point of canine practice since it is one of the safest and most cost-effective means of infectious disease prevention. The rapid proliferation of companion animal vaccines, advancement in diagnostic services and vaccine technology, and concerns over vaccine safety have contributed to the strong growth of the canine vaccine segment. Moreover, the market is being positively affected by evolving vaccine protocols with continuous changing patterns of diseases and pet population.
North Dominates the Market by Value and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the Highest Growth Rate
North held the largest share of USD 3,191.72 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,491.75 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.86%, over the forecast period. However, due to the increasing adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth, while recording a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Livestock Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
4.2.3 Initiatives by Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines
4.3.2 Shortage of Veterinarians and Skilled Farm Workers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vaccine Type
5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines
5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines
5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines
5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines
5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines
5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines
5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines
5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines
5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines
5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines
5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines
5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines
5.2.5 Other Technologies
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Zoetis Animal Healthcare
6.1.2 Merck & Co.
6.1.3 Virbac SA
6.1.4 Hester Biosciences Ltd
6.1.5 Elanco
6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
6.1.7 Ceva Sante Animale
6.1.8 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
6.1.9 HIPRA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
