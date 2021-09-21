Walking Assist Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Walking Assist Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Walking Assist Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Crutch is the Fastest Growing Segment Under Product Type that is Also Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

The crutches segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment, owing to the rapid growth pace that is a result of the high global demand for crutches as supportive walking devices and as equipment employed to provide rehabilitative care. The crutches minimize the weight-bearing effect on the disabled leg and help improve the balance and stability of the individual while walking. Therefore, increasing innovations in crutches and the rising prevalence of arthritis are believed to show stable growth in the future.

North holds the Largest Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North has dominated the market owing to the increase in the geriatric population, the presence of well-developed healthcare sectors, technological advancements forwarded by the leading players, and private organizations offering varied supportive services for the benefit of the physically disabled people. In addition, the increasing cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the is also driving the walking assist devices market in the country.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the walking assist devices market are the increasing incidences of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, surging demand for rehabilitation equipment, and the steep rise in the aging population.

The rise in the elderly population has led to the growth of the walking assist devices market. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, the number of adults unable (or very difficult) to walk a mile was found to be around 17.1 million in 2016. The increasing prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis have been contributing to the increased percentage of the population with a disability to walk.

Therefore, as the geriatric population is growing, the demand for walking assist devices is also rising across the globe. Also, the walking assist device provides balance, support, and ultimately, the subsequent ability to survive independently. The aforementioned factors are responsible for the increasing number of the geriatric population getting attracted to the walking assist devices.

Furthermore, the rise of the healthcare expenditure and funding by the government for the development of robots to improve health is also significantly contributing in the market growth across the globe. Key Manufacturers Like

Invacare Corporation

Better Life Healthcare LTD

Ossenberg Gmbh

GF Health Products Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Karma Healthcare Ltd

Besco Medical Co. Ltd

Homecare Product Inc.

Permobil Inc.