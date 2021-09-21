Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market” and its expanding nature. The Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Acarbose is the most widely prescribed drug of the other two drugs currently available.

– Acarbose is the most widely prescribed of the three currently available (Acarbose, Miglitol, and Voglibose) alpha‐glucosidase inhibitors and has been used in the management of hyperglycemia for years.

– Acarbose acts non‐systemically to slow down carbohydrate digestion and attenuates high levels of post‐prandial plasma glucose (PPG) – an essential manifestation in the early course of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and a critical target for achieving glycemic control.

– Patients take these agents at the beginning of each main meal. AGIs do not cause hypoglycemic events or other life-threatening events, even at overdoses, and cause no weight gain.

– Despite numerous studies showing beneficial effects of acarbose as a first‐line, second‐line, and third‐line treatment option, prescribing of this drug varies worldwide, due to a perception that efficacy is limited in some ethnic and regional groups.

– However, AGIs frequently cause loose stools and flatulence, when used at the recommended doses (i.e., usually 100 mg acarbose three times daily).

– Since these effects are dose-related, it is advised to start the treatment with low doses and gradually increase it accordingly. The side effect of loose stools may be useful in a patient preoccupied with constipation.

Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in the alpha-glucosidase market.

– The Asia-Pacific holds more than 50% of the market share in 2018. China is facing the largest diabetes epidemic in the world, with around 11% of its population suffering from metabolic illness, while nearly 36% are pre-diabetic.

– In 2018, China held the largest share in the Asia-Pacific alpha-glucosidase market due to the large patient pool and high prevalence rate in the country.

