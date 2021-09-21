Anesthesia Devices Market 2021, Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2024, Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Anesthesia Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Anesthesia Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Anesthesia Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Anesthesia Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Anesthesia Devices market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Anesthesia Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Anesthesia Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Anesthesia Monitors Sub-segment is Expected to Register a High CAGR in the Forecast Period

Anesthesia monitors are used to recording and display the delivery of anesthetic substances, like gases, drugs, and fluids to the patient. During surgeries, these are used to check the patients’ health and reaction to the indication of anesthesia. The integration of various functionalities, such as oxygen saturation level, carbon dioxide level, heart rate, and blood pressure, coupled with decision support systems and data analysis to aid clinicians to get better insights on their patients, is favoring the market growth.

The geriatric population is expected to reach 1,402.4 million by 2030, with the increasing life expectancy to 78.74 years (the United States). This is expected to have an indirect impact on the demand for anesthesia monitors.

North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. In the North n region, the holds the largest market share, and this is due to the rapid increase in a number of diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and different types of cancers, which have contributed to the rise in the number of surgeries of both open as well as minimally invasive types. The increase in the number of minimally invasive surgeries for chronic diseases has helped the growth of the anesthesia devices market in the country.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Anesthesia Technology

4.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population and a Rise in the Number of Surgical Procedures Requiring Anesthesia

4.2.3 Large Patient Pool Due to Chronic Diseases

4.2.4 Increasing Disposable Incomes in Emerging Markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Equipment

4.3.2 Difficulties Associated with the Usage of Anesthesia Devices

4.3.3 Reimbursement Issues in Developing Economies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Anesthesia Machines

5.1.1.1 Anesthesia Workstation

5.1.1.2 Anesthesia Delivery Machines

5.1.1.2.1 Portable

5.1.1.2.2 Standalone

5.1.1.3 Anesthesia Ventilators

5.1.1.4 Anesthesia Monitors

5.2 By Disposables and Accessories

5.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)

5.2.2 Anesthesia Masks

5.2.3 Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs)

5.2.4 Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Medtronic PLC

6.1.3 Draegerwerk AG

6.1.4 Ambu A/S

6.1.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.8 Mindray Medical International Limited

6.1.9 Smiths Medical

6.1.10 Teleflex Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

