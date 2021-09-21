Modular Data Center Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2027

Modular Data Center Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the modular data center market include Bladeroom Group Ltd, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Cisco System Inc., Colt Group SA, Dell EMC, Flexenclosure AB, HPE Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Instant Data Centers LLC, Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE and Vertiv Co. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing need for energy efficient data centers is primarily driving the market growth. The requirement of portability and scalability across the globe is again fuelling market growth. Along with this, the increasing need for rapidly deployable data centers is further boosting the market growth. However, factors such as limitations in high-performance computing are likely to restrict market growth. Whereas, deployments in disaster-prone areas is expected to create an opportunity over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of modular data center.

Market Segmentation

The entire modular data center market has been sub-categorized into solution and services, application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Solution and Services

Function Module Solution

Services

By Application

Disaster Backup

High Performance/ Edge Computing

Data Center Expansion

Starter Data Centers

By End-User

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for modular data center market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

