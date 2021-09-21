Body Temperature Monitoring Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

“Body Temperature Monitoring Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Body Temperature Monitoring market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Oral Cavity is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR in the Application Segment

Oral cavity is found to be the most accessible and is highly believed to provide the best estimation of the core body temperature. Oral cavity is found to be the most common site for measuring body temperature, by local sensors. Eating and drinking may affect the accuracy, while measuring oral temperature. The thermometers are placed inside the mouth, under the tongue, and such readings can be inaccurate. The oral cavity temperature is measured by placing the thermometer posteriorly into the sublingual pocket, as it is very close to the sublingual arteries, which track the changes in the core body temperature.

In addition, there are advantages and disadvantages associated with the oral thermometers. Accessibility and convenience are considered to be the advantages offered by these devices. The chance for these devices breaking into pieces, if bitten, and recording inaccurate temperature, if the person has ingested food or fluid, or has smoked, are the disadvantages of these devices. Hence, all the aforementioned factors are expected to lead to a steady growth of the market.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for body temperature monitoring, and is expected to continue its dominance for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of body temperature monitoring devices. The holds majority of the market in the North n region, due to the rising cases of flu. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5%-20% of the US population suffer from flu each year, which increases the outpatient visits by around 31.4 million, annually. Thus, this statistics implies the huge demand for body temperature monitoring devices. Additionally, as per the n Hospital Association, there were more than 36.5 million admissions to hospitals in 2017. This huge number denoted the requirement for body temperature monitoring devices, and therefore, was as a driving factor to the market.

Market Overview:

The body temperature monitoring market was valued at USD 828.69 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 1,132.06 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.38%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The market is growing positively, owing to the rise in infectious conditions, like swine flu and Ebola virus disease, and increase in demand for non-contact thermometers, as the use of infrared (IR) thermometers and non-contact thermometers were extremely useful for identifying the new cases of outbreak caused by the Ebola virus.

– Additionally, the growing pediatric population is responsible in driving the market growth, globally.

– The factors, such as flu outbreak, have a considerable effect on the market studied. For instance, in 2019, the an countries faced severe outcomes of flu.

– Additionally, increase in concerns regarding health has become a primary factor driving the market studied.

– In addition, the growing preference of digital thermometer helps in giving more accurate and faster result, when compared to a mercury thermometer. Furthermore, it is safe, as mercury is a neurotoxic metal than can adversely affect the human body. Key Manufacturers Like

