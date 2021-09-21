Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market” and its expanding nature. The Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market players

Key Market Trends:

Immunotherapy Blockbusters to Remain a Significant Revenue Source For Leading Players Due to Label Expansions Despite Approaching Patent Expiry.

Bevacizumab (Avastin) is a monoclonal antibody that prevents tumors from growing in blood vessels, by antagonizing vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is a substance released by tumors to stimulate new blood vessel formation. The FDA approved a labeling extension for bevacizumab, administered in combination with intravenous 5-fluorouracil-based chemotherapy, for the second-line treatment of metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum. The approval of cyramza (ramucirumab) for second-line Avastin pre-treated metastatic setting, in 2016, is expected to propel the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market, in the future.

The is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the holds the largest market share with respect to demand and revenue. In 2017, 39,910 new rectal cancer cases and 95,520 new colon cancer cases were reported in the based on the estimates by the n Cancer Society. These estimates indicate that colorectal cancer is increasing its prevalence in the United States, which is in turn, leading to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a strong growth pattern in the coming years, with China and showing rapid progress. In 2015, Roche signed an agreement with an insurance company in Shenzhen City. The Chinese people were among the first few to approve Avastin for reimbursement. This is expected to increase access to colorectal cancer therapeutics in China.

Study objectives of Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market trends that influence the global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market

Detailed TOC of Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Radiology and Chemotherapy

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Drugs

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated With Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Modality

5.1.1 Diagnostics Techniques

5.1.1.1 Stool Tests

5.1.1.2 Immunohistochemistry

5.1.1.3 Colonoscopy

5.1.1.4 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

5.1.1.5 Other Diagnostics Techniques

5.1.2 Therapeutics

5.1.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2.1.1 Antimetabolites

5.1.2.1.1.1 Fluorouracil

5.1.2.1.1.2 Capecitabine

5.1.2.1.2 Alkylating Agent

5.1.2.1.2.1 Oxaliplatin

5.1.2.1.3 Other Chemotherapeutic Agents

5.1.2.2 Immunotherapy

5.1.2.2.1 Bevacizumab

5.1.2.2.2 Cetuximab

5.1.2.2.3 Panitumumab

5.1.2.3 Chemoprotectant

5.1.2.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 Clinical Genomics

6.1.4 EDP Biotech

6.1.5 Epigenomics AG

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Novigenix SA

6.1.8 Quest Diagnostics

6.1.9 Sanofi SA

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.11 VolitionRX

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

