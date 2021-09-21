Dental Consumables Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Dental Consumables market” and its expanding nature. The Dental Consumables market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Dental Consumables market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dental Consumables market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dental Consumables market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Dental Consumables Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Dental Consumables market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Dental Burs is Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Other Dental Consumables Segment

Dental burs are used during dental procedures to remove decay, and clean and shape the teeth. They are used before fillings or crown insertion procedures. Hence, they are majorly utilized among dentists. With advancements and innovations in technology, dental burs are available in different materials. For disposable dental burs, the risk of a patient-to-patient cross-infection with a contaminated item can be eliminated, when a bur is not used on a subsequent patient. In addition, time-consuming cleaning and sterilization procedures can be eliminated. Dentists tend to ignore the cost and time spent on scrubbing the burs and diamonds, prior to sterilization. Since dental burs are some of the most important devices used in all dental procedures, their demand is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. Other factors driving the market are the growing awareness among people about dental aesthetics, the increased per capita income, and the increasing affordability of dental procedures. With the increased use of adhesive composites, the factors hindering the market growth of dental burs are the controversies associated with the use of burs or diamond abrasives for routine cavity preparation.

Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

is dominating the dental consumables market, as the geriatric population is increasing in this region, along with the increased funding for the improvement and expansion of oral healthcare facilities, across the region. According to the 2018 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), in , around 20%–90% of six-year-old children were affected by dental caries. At the age of 12, an average of 0.5–3.5 teeth were found to be affected by dental caries, and approximately 100% of adults were observed to be affected by the same. Severe periodontal (gum) infection is found in 5%–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults in and in up to 40% of older people (65–74 years). Dental caries and severe periodontal disease are major contributors to the loss of natural teeth. About 30% of ans aged 65–74 years have no natural teeth, which reduce their function and quality of life. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Dental Consumables Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.2 Increasing Access to Dental Facilities

4.2.3 Growing Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement for Dental Treatments

4.3.2 High Risk and Complications Associated With Dental Bridges and Orthodontic Treatments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Dental Implants

5.1.1.1 Root Form Dental Implants

5.1.1.2 Plate Form Dental Implants

5.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

5.1.2.1 Crowns

5.1.2.2 Bridges

5.1.2.3 Dentures

5.1.2.4 Abutments

5.1.2.5 Veneers

5.1.2.6 Inlays and Onlays

5.1.3 Orthodontics

5.1.3.1 Brackets

5.1.3.2 Archwires

5.1.3.3 Anchorage Appliances

5.1.3.4 Ligatures

5.1.4 Endodontics

5.1.4.1 Endodontic Files

5.1.4.2 Obturators

5.1.4.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers

5.1.5 Periodontics

5.1.5.1 Dental Sutures

5.1.5.2 Dental Hemostats

5.1.6 Retail Dental Care Essentials

5.1.6.1 Specialized Dental Pastes

5.1.6.2 Dental Brushes

5.1.6.3 Dental Wash Solutions

5.1.6.4 Whitening Agents

5.1.6.5 Dental Floss

5.1.7 Other Dental Consumables

5.1.7.1 Dental Burs

5.1.7.2 Dental Sealants

5.1.7.3 Dental Splints

5.1.7.4 Dental Impression Materials

5.1.7.5 Dental Disposables

5.1.7.6 Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

5.1.7.7 Bonding Agents

5.1.7.8 Patient Bibs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Henry Schein Inc.

6.1.4 Hu-Friedy Mfg Co.

6.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.1.6 Nakanishi Inc.

6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.8 Ultradent Products Inc.

6.1.9 Young Innovations Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

