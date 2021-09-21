Diagnostic Imaging Market 2021, Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2024, Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Diagnostic Imaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Diagnostic Imaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

X-ray Equipment segment holds the major share in the diagnostic imaging market

The diagnostic imaging market is classified on the basis of product type and application. Product type is further segmented into X-ray equipment, fluoroscopy, MRI, ultrasound, computed tomography, and other imaging modalities. The X-ray devices are further segmented into stationary and portable. X-ray equipment segment holds the major market share in the diagnostic imaging market and it is anticipated to sustain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as the rise in the prevalence of accidents, sports injuries and orthopedic, the growing demand for the point of care testing, which is facilitating the sale of portable devices. For instance, in July 2015, Konica Minolta Inc. acquired Sawar Technologica Ltd, an X-ray system equipment manufacturer in Brazil. By this acquisition Konica Minolta seeks to strengthen its market position regionally and local manufacturing capacity. Similarly, in September 2016, Rayence Co. Ltd acquired Osko Digital X-Ray Solutions to strengthen its market position in digital radiography. Furthermore, companies are focusing on developing new devices with additional innovative features and low prices.

North holds the dominating position in the diagnostic imaging market

North is expected to be a major market for diagnostic imaging due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and regulatory policies coupled with the increasing demand for the quick and easily usable diagnostic imaging. Globally, most of the industrialized countries are spending a large part of their GDP on healthcare requirements. The is set to spend nearly 20% of its GDP on healthcare by 2017, a higher percentage than any other industrialized nation.

The an diagnostic imaging market is expected to grow at notable rates owing to the increase in the geriatric population who are susceptible to diseases and increase in healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and raising funding from the government to improve the hospital facilities and increase in the prevalence of the diseases that require radiography for diagnosis.

Market Overview:

The increasing demand for the quick and easy use of diagnostic imaging and increasing prevalence of diseases that need diagnosis are the major driving factors. In addition, technological advancements that minimize time and provide high-quality scans are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing ageing population who are susceptible to musculoskeletal diseases and rising investments and increase in healthcare expenditures are expected to bolster the diagnostic imaging market. The wider adoption of cloud technologies and the adoption of new advanced technologies play a major role in improving the market economy. However, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs of diagnostic imaging are expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

