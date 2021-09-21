Diagnostic Imaging Market 2021, Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2024, Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

“Diagnostic Imaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Diagnostic Imaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
X-ray Equipment segment holds the major share in the diagnostic imaging market
The diagnostic imaging market is classified on the basis of product type and application. Product type is further segmented into X-ray equipment, fluoroscopy, MRI, ultrasound, computed tomography, and other imaging modalities. The X-ray devices are further segmented into stationary and portable. X-ray equipment segment holds the major market share in the diagnostic imaging market and it is anticipated to sustain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as the rise in the prevalence of accidents, sports injuries and orthopedic, the growing demand for the point of care testing, which is facilitating the sale of portable devices. For instance, in July 2015, Konica Minolta Inc. acquired Sawar Technologica Ltd, an X-ray system equipment manufacturer in Brazil. By this acquisition Konica Minolta seeks to strengthen its market position regionally and local manufacturing capacity. Similarly, in September 2016, Rayence Co. Ltd acquired Osko Digital X-Ray Solutions to strengthen its market position in digital radiography. Furthermore, companies are focusing on developing new devices with additional innovative features and low prices.
North holds the dominating position in the diagnostic imaging market
North is expected to be a major market for diagnostic imaging due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and regulatory policies coupled with the increasing demand for the quick and easily usable diagnostic imaging. Globally, most of the industrialized countries are spending a large part of their GDP on healthcare requirements. The is set to spend nearly 20% of its GDP on healthcare by 2017, a higher percentage than any other industrialized nation.
The an diagnostic imaging market is expected to grow at notable rates owing to the increase in the geriatric population who are susceptible to diseases and increase in healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and raising funding from the government to improve the hospital facilities and increase in the prevalence of the diseases that require radiography for diagnosis.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Diagnostic Imaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Diagnostic Imaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Diagnostic Imaging market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Diagnostic Imaging market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Diagnostic Imaging market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Diagnostic Imaging ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Diagnostic Imaging market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Diagnostic Imaging space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Diagnostic Imaging market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Diagnostic Imaging Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Diagnostic Imaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Diagnostic Imaging market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Diagnostic Imaging market trends that influence the global Diagnostic Imaging market
Detailed TOC of Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging
4.2.3 Increase in the Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Expensive Procedures and Equipment
4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging
4.3.3 Slower Growth in Developed Regions
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 X-ray Equipment
5.1.1.1 Stationary
5.1.1.2 Portable
5.1.2 Fluoroscopy
5.1.2.1 Fixed Fluoroscope
5.1.2.2 Mobile Fluoroscope
5.1.3 MRI
5.1.3.1 Closed Systems
5.1.3.2 Open Systems
5.1.4 Ultrasound
5.1.5 Computed Tomography
5.1.6 Other Imaging Modalities
5.2 Applications
5.2.1 Cardiology
5.2.2 Oncology
5.2.3 Neurology
5.2.4 Orthopedics
5.2.5 Gastroenterology
5.2.6 Gynecology
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.2 Esoate SpA
6.1.3 Fujifilm Holding
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 Hitachi Medical Systems
6.1.6 Hologic Corporation
6.1.7 Philips Healthcare
6.1.8 Shimadzu Medical
6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.10 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
