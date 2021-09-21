Digital X-Ray Devices Market 2021 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2024

“Digital X-Ray Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Digital X-Ray Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245191

Key Market Trends:

Mammography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Digital mammography, also known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM), is a system in which the x-ray film is replaced by electronic devices that convert x-rays into mammographic pictures of the breast. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. Moreover, it is the third most common cause of death due to cancer among the n, Indian, and Alaskan native women. n Cancer Society reported that about 252,710 new cases of breast cancer were recorded in the in 2017. This indicates that the rate of breast cancer is increasing, which consequently increases the need for mammography procedures, ultimately contributing to the growth of the market studied. Thus, there is an alarming need for mammography, due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The shift from conventional x-ray imaging to digital imaging is a rapid process, and it is expected to become the most widely used imaging method in the United States. The new law, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, in the United States, favors digital imaging over other methods, by reducing Medicare payments to hospitals and clinics using computed radiography (CR) or analog x-rays for imaging studies. This shift toward digital imaging is expected to greatly improve patient care in the United States. Thus, increased technological innovation and government policies are aiding the market’s growth.

Market Overview:

The Digital X-Ray Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 10.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. This report is segmented by Application (Orthopedic, Mammography, Chest Imaging, Dental, Cardiovascular, and Other Applications), Technology, Portability, and Geography.

– Certain factors that are driving the market growth include growing occurrences of orthopedic diseases, technological advancements in X-rays, and increase in geriatric population.

– New advancements have been made in digital x-rays, with the use of sensors instead of films.

– The use of digital X-rays decreases the patients’ exposure levels to radiation and increases the clarity of the images produced. The images produced can be enhanced and quickly sent for the diagnosis.

– Digital imaging is also environment-friendly, as it reduces the need for chemicals and disposal of film paper.

– Digital X-ray devices are also time-saving, for both the patient and the physician, and therefore, are highly preferred.

– All the aforementioned factors are boosting the growth of the market studi Key Manufacturers Like

Canon Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation