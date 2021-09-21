Electronic Medical Records Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Electronic Medical Records Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Electronic Medical Records market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Cloud Based Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Electronic Medical Records Market

Based on mode of delivery, the electronic health record market is further segmented into cloud based and on-premise. Among these, cloud based holds the largest share in the electronic medical records market. This is attributed due to the rise in number of benefits, such as low licensing and start-up cost, low cost of maintenance and infrastructure requirements, and wider accessibility. In addition, a cloud-based EHR system provides enhanced productivity and faster and smoother implementation.

Based on end user, the electronic health record market is classified into hospital-based EMR and physician-based EMR. Hospital-based EMR held the largest share as an end-user segment in this market. The growth in this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals, globally, and several advantages associated with using EHR and easy availability of patient-centric data.

North Dominates the Electronic Medical Records Market, Globally, During the Forecast Period

The healthcare IT market in the is one of the most established markets, compared to other geographical regions. Additionally, most hospitals and clinics in the region have widely implemented EHR solutions, due to stringent regulatory norms. Canada and the are the leading countries in this region that have implemented EHR systems. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Emerging countries, including and China, have been experiencing strong economic growth. Increasing demand for the healthcare IT services and increasing expenditure by the governments in the emerging countries are expected to propel the EHR market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, China is the home for producing low-cost electronic components, which is anticipated to attract more investors.

Globally, governments have advised hospitals and clinics to change conventional health records into an electronic format for better storage of patient data. For instance, the U.S. government is taking initiatives to increase the use of EHR. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act was authorized as a component of the n Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). This act was passed in 2009 to advance the utilization of EHR systems, with a specific end goal for modernizing and improving the healthcare system.

Market Overview:

– Electronic medical record (EMR) systems are becoming increasingly popular, as the healthcare industry is moving toward digitization. A lot of government initiatives, such as encouraging physicians to adopt electronic health records, investing in training the healthcare information technology workers, and establishing regional extension centers to provide technical and other advices are triggering the EMR market’s growth.

– Moreover, factors, like rising need for integrated healthcare system, big data trends in healthcare industry, and technological advancements in the field of data storage are driving the growth of the EMR market. On the other hand, factors, like data privacy concerns, high initial investment, shortage of proper trained staff, and inter-operability issues are the primary restraints in the growth of the electronic medical records mark Key Manufacturers Like

eClinicalWorks

McKesson

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Meditech

GE Healthcare

Epic

Next Gen Healthcare