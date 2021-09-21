Electronic Medical Records Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Electronic Medical Records Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Electronic Medical Records market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Cloud Based Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Electronic Medical Records Market
Based on mode of delivery, the electronic health record market is further segmented into cloud based and on-premise. Among these, cloud based holds the largest share in the electronic medical records market. This is attributed due to the rise in number of benefits, such as low licensing and start-up cost, low cost of maintenance and infrastructure requirements, and wider accessibility. In addition, a cloud-based EHR system provides enhanced productivity and faster and smoother implementation.
Based on end user, the electronic health record market is classified into hospital-based EMR and physician-based EMR. Hospital-based EMR held the largest share as an end-user segment in this market. The growth in this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals, globally, and several advantages associated with using EHR and easy availability of patient-centric data.
North Dominates the Electronic Medical Records Market, Globally, During the Forecast Period
The healthcare IT market in the is one of the most established markets, compared to other geographical regions. Additionally, most hospitals and clinics in the region have widely implemented EHR solutions, due to stringent regulatory norms. Canada and the are the leading countries in this region that have implemented EHR systems. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Emerging countries, including and China, have been experiencing strong economic growth. Increasing demand for the healthcare IT services and increasing expenditure by the governments in the emerging countries are expected to propel the EHR market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, China is the home for producing low-cost electronic components, which is anticipated to attract more investors.
Globally, governments have advised hospitals and clinics to change conventional health records into an electronic format for better storage of patient data. For instance, the U.S. government is taking initiatives to increase the use of EHR. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act was authorized as a component of the n Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). This act was passed in 2009 to advance the utilization of EHR systems, with a specific end goal for modernizing and improving the healthcare system.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Electronic Medical Records market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Electronic Medical Records market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Lastly, the Global Electronic Medical Records Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Electronic Medical Records Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Electronic Medical Records market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Electronic Medical Records market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Electronic Medical Records market trends that influence the global Electronic Medical Records market
Detailed TOC of Electronic Medical Records Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Initiatives by the Governments
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Low Maintenance and Wider Accessibility
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Data Privacy Concerns
4.3.2 High Initial Investment
4.3.3 Shortage of Proper Trained Staff
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services and Consulting
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospital-based EMR
5.2.2 Physician-based EMR
5.3 Functionality
5.3.1 Basic Systems
5.3.2 Fully Functional Systems
5.4 Application
5.4.1 Specialty Based
5.4.1.1 Cardiology
5.4.1.2 Neurology
5.4.1.3 Radiology
5.4.1.4 Oncology
5.4.1.5 Other Applications
5.4.2 General Applications
5.5 Type
5.5.1 Traditional EMRs
5.5.2 Speech enabled EMRs
5.5.3 Interoperable EMRs
5.5.4 Other Types
5.6 Mode of Delivery
5.6.1 Cloud Based
5.6.2 On-premise Model
5.7 Geography
5.7.1 North
5.7.1.1 US
5.7.1.2 Canada
5.7.1.3 Mexico
5.7.2 Europe
5.7.2.1 Germany
5.7.2.2 UK
5.7.2.3 France
5.7.2.4 Italy
5.7.2.5 Spain
5.7.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.7.3 Asia-Pacific
5.7.3.1 China
5.7.3.2 Japan
5.7.3.3 India
5.7.3.4 Australia
5.7.3.5 South Korea
5.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.7.4 Middle East & Africa
5.7.4.1 GCC
5.7.4.2 South Africa
5.7.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.7.5 South
5.7.5.1 Brazil
5.7.5.2 Argentina
5.7.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 eClinicalWorks
6.1.2 McKesson
6.1.3 Cerner Corporation
6.1.4 Allscripts
6.1.5 Meditech
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 Epic
6.1.8 Next Gen Healthcare
6.1.9 Greenway Health
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245166
