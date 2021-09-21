Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

“Enteral Feeding Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Enteral Feeding Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Enteral Feeding Pumps are Dominating the Product Type Segment
Enteral feeding pumps are devices used to control the timing of feeding and the amount of clinical nutrition served to a patient. They are the most important ones in the gamut of enteral feeding devices.
Owing to their purpose, these pumps are in great demand across the world for adult and pediatric feeding practices. These pumps are produced by many companies around the world due to its large demand. However, compared to other devices required for enteral feeding, the feeding pumps are produced less in numbers as they have a longer life.
On the other hand, devices, such as tubes, giving sets, and others, are produced in larger quantities due to their shorter life and the frequent replacement requirements. The enteral feeding pumps market experiences strong competitive rivalry with several big players operating around the world. In such a situation, product differentiation becomes a decisive factor to gain market share. Most of these companies try to differentiate their products on the basis of weight and simplicity of the device.
Currently, these features are influencing the buying decision of customers, mostly in developed countries, such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, etc. In the coming years, lighter, simpler, and portable devices are expected to witness great demand. This demand is expected to increase in developing nations with improving economies and healthcare infrastructure.
The United Kingdom is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the an Region
The aging population in the United Kingdom is one of the key factors propelling the market growth for enteral feeding devices. Dysphagia is the most common problem among the aging population.
The prevalence of dysphagia among baby boomers is increasing. According to a study by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), the United Kingdom is estimated to witness a dysphagia prevalence rate of nearly 11% of the general population. The increasing incidences of stroke, progressive neurological diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, dementia, cerebral palsy, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) are creating demand for enteral feeding devices in the United Kingdom.
The incidence and prevalence of various neurological disorders that require enteral feeding support are increasing at a considerable rate in the country. According to a study by MS Society UK, on Jan 2016, 107,800 people were suffering from Multiple sclerosis (MS). According to a study that was based on the research published by Dr. Mackenzie at the University of Dundee, the number of MS patients are estimated to increase at a rate of 2.4% every year. An increasing shift from parenteral feeding to enteral feeding for patients whose gut is functional is also one of the key factors that propel market growth. The government of the United Kingdom has also provided documented guidelines on enteral feeding.
Technologically-advanced products have been well accepted in the UK market place, which in turn, is acting as a driving force for new products entering the market.
Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:
Enteral Feeding Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Enteral Feeding Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Enteral Feeding Devices market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Enteral Feeding Devices market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Enteral Feeding Devices market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Enteral Feeding Devices ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Enteral Feeding Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Enteral Feeding Devices space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Enteral Feeding Devices market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Enteral Feeding Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Enteral Feeding Devices market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Enteral Feeding Devices market trends that influence the global Enteral Feeding Devices market
Detailed TOC of Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
4.2.2 Higher Immature Births
4.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Enteral Nutrition
4.2.4 Higher Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complications Associated with Enteral Feeding Tubes
4.3.2 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in Developing Countries
4.3.3 Low Cost Competition from Small Players
4.3.4 Inadvertent Dislodgement of Tubes
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Enteral Feeding Pumps
5.1.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes
5.1.3 Other Product Types
5.2 By Age Group
5.2.1 Adults
5.2.2 Pediatrics
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Ambulatory Care Services
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Oncology
5.4.2 Gastroenterology
5.4.3 Diabetes
5.4.4 Neurological Disorders
5.4.5 Hypermetabolism
5.4.6 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 C. R. Bard Inc.
6.1.5 Conmed Corporation
6.1.6 Cook Medical Inc.
6.1.7 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
6.1.8 Halyard Health Inc.
6.1.9 Medtronic PLC
6.1.10 Moog Inc.
6.1.11 Nestle SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
