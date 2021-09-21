Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

“Enteral Feeding Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Enteral Feeding Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Enteral Feeding Pumps are Dominating the Product Type Segment

Enteral feeding pumps are devices used to control the timing of feeding and the amount of clinical nutrition served to a patient. They are the most important ones in the gamut of enteral feeding devices.

Owing to their purpose, these pumps are in great demand across the world for adult and pediatric feeding practices. These pumps are produced by many companies around the world due to its large demand. However, compared to other devices required for enteral feeding, the feeding pumps are produced less in numbers as they have a longer life.

On the other hand, devices, such as tubes, giving sets, and others, are produced in larger quantities due to their shorter life and the frequent replacement requirements. The enteral feeding pumps market experiences strong competitive rivalry with several big players operating around the world. In such a situation, product differentiation becomes a decisive factor to gain market share. Most of these companies try to differentiate their products on the basis of weight and simplicity of the device.

Currently, these features are influencing the buying decision of customers, mostly in developed countries, such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, etc. In the coming years, lighter, simpler, and portable devices are expected to witness great demand. This demand is expected to increase in developing nations with improving economies and healthcare infrastructure.

The United Kingdom is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the an Region

The aging population in the United Kingdom is one of the key factors propelling the market growth for enteral feeding devices. Dysphagia is the most common problem among the aging population.

The prevalence of dysphagia among baby boomers is increasing. According to a study by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), the United Kingdom is estimated to witness a dysphagia prevalence rate of nearly 11% of the general population. The increasing incidences of stroke, progressive neurological diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, dementia, cerebral palsy, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) are creating demand for enteral feeding devices in the United Kingdom.

The incidence and prevalence of various neurological disorders that require enteral feeding support are increasing at a considerable rate in the country. According to a study by MS Society UK, on Jan 2016, 107,800 people were suffering from Multiple sclerosis (MS). According to a study that was based on the research published by Dr. Mackenzie at the University of Dundee, the number of MS patients are estimated to increase at a rate of 2.4% every year. An increasing shift from parenteral feeding to enteral feeding for patients whose gut is functional is also one of the key factors that propel market growth. The government of the United Kingdom has also provided documented guidelines on enteral feeding.

Technologically-advanced products have been well accepted in the UK market place, which in turn, is acting as a driving force for new products entering the market.

Market Overview:

The enteral feeding devices market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2019- 2024.

– The factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include increasing population of geriatrics, higher immature births, growing adoption of enteral nutrition, and higher prevalence of chronic diseases.

– Difficulties in nutrition and digestion are very common in old age. As an alternative to conventional nutrition, enteral feeding is administered to elderly patients who have difficulty in swallowing, digestion, and assimilation. The global population is aging at a faster pace due to reduced birth rates and increasing life expectancy.

– According to the Census Bureau, 562 million (nearly 8%) were aged 65 years and above, out of the total world population in 2012. In 2015, the older population increased by 55 million and the segment of the older population constituted 8.5% of the total global population. The older population is projected to double to 1.6 billion worldwide, during 2025-2050, whereas the total population is estimated to grow by just 34% over the same time period. The global life expectancy at birth is projected to increase by almost eight years, increasing from 68.6 years in 2015 to 76.2 years in 2050.

– Of all the major geographical regions of the world, Asia is on the forefront in terms of global population share. The older population in Asia was 617.1 million in 2015, accounting for more than half of the world’s total older population. Asia is estimated to account for almost two-thirds of the world’s older population by 2050. The vast majority of African countries today have less than 5% of the total population aged 65 and above; the share is 3% or less in 21 countries, e.g. Ethiopia (2.9%) and Uganda (2.0%). Japan is currently the oldest nation in the world and is projected to retain this position at least through 2050.

