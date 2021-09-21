Global Acrylic Adhesives Market 2020 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Acrylic Adhesives Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the acrylic adhesives market include Henkel AG & Company, Bostik SA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., H.B. Fuller, Pidilite Industries Limited, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, Avery Dennison, and Sika AG. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

The increasing demand for miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry and technological advancements in end-use industries are the major factors driving the Acrylic adhesives market. Acrylic adhesives have application in several industries such as paper and packaging, construction, medical, woodworking, transportation, consumer electronics lead to high market demand from these industries. The rapidly growing construction sector in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East, and increasing usage in the packaging industry are positively impacting the high market growth. Moreover, the innovation in applications and products and increase in export from Asia-Pacific countries are likely to create growth opportunities for key players of the Acrylic adhesives market in the coming years.

By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive And Others

By Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Cyanoacrylic

Methacrylic

UV Curable Acrylic

By Application

Paper & Packaging

Construction

Transportation

Medical

Consumer

Woodworking

Electronics

Others

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Acrylic Adhesives market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

