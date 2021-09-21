Aramid Fiber Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aramid Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global aramid fiber market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aramid fiber market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Aramid fibers are a class of high-performance organic polymers made up of aromatic polyamides. They comprise rigid polymer chains that provide these fibers their characteristic high strength-to-weight ratio, abrasion resistance, and structural rigidity. On account of these favorable properties, aramid fibers have gained preference as a raw material in the manufacturing of products such as fishing and golf rods, bows, skis and wall materials of airplanes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aramid-fiber-market/requestsample

Global Aramid Fiber Market Trends:

Aramid fibers offer low flammability, resistance against heat and organic solvents, and can be made waterproof when combined with other materials like epoxy. Owing to these properties, they are utilized in an array of equipment, ranging from body armor, fire protection clothes and bulletproof vests to vehicle armor, military helmets, protective gloves, and fireproof suits for firefighters. In the construction industry, the demand for aramid fibers has escalated as they are employed in the manufacturing of fiber-reinforced concrete and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic pipes, which help in extending the life of the pipeline and reducing the overall maintenance costs. Other than this, they are used in the production of aerospace components, such as primary wings, fuselage structures in new-generation aircraft, trailing edge panels and landing gear doors. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are engaging in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to produce high-quality aramid fibers at a lower cost.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/388TW1J

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Teijin, DowDuPont, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea, Kolon Industries, Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Company, Taekwang Industrial, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Guangdong Charming Company, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Meta-Aramid Fiber

Para-Aramid Fiber

Others

Breakup by Application:

Protective Fabrics

Frictional Materials

Optical Fibers

Tire Reinforcement

Rubber Reinforcement

Composites

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electronics and Telecommunication

Sports Goods

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800