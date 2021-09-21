Laboratory Centrifuge Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global laboratory centrifuge market is currently witnessing healthy growth. A laboratory centrifuge is an equipment that is widely used across hospitals, diagnostic centers and research institutes for studying viruses, proteins and polymers. It can also be utilized to understand DNA/RNA separation, blood fractionation and cell culture separation. Apart from this, it is employed in the medical field for drug discovery, specimen preparation, and examining foreign particles. Driven by a motor, the centrifuge works on the principle of sedimentation to separate substances of greater and lesser densities in a heterogeneous mixture by the application of centrifugal force.

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as hepatitis and HIV, across the globe. Since centrifugal devices are extensively used in molecular diagnostics to separate pathogens from blood components, they are widely used by blood banks for disease diagnosis and blood component separation. Apart from this, there has been a significant increase in the investments for research and development (R&D) activities in the field of life science and biotechnology. This, along with the integration of centrifuges with the Internet of Things (IoT), is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, numerous advanced variants have been introduced in the market that offer enhanced functionalities as compared to their traditional counterparts. These variants offer touch screen features for ease of use and are equipped with a quick response system in order to eliminate user errors and optimize tasks. They are also integrated with automatic electric brakes, remote monitoring features and speed control mechanisms for improved operational efficiency and enhanced performance. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing utilization of molecular diagnostics and the increasing public and private investments for the development of the healthcare sector.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, GTCR LLC, HERMLE Labortechnik, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, NuAire, QIAGEN N.V., Sanofi Pasteur, Sartorius, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Equipment Multipurpose Centrifuges Microcentrifuges Ultracentrifuges Minicentrifuges Others

Accessories Rotors Tubes Centrifuge Bottles Buckets Plates Others



Breakup by Model Type:

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-Standing Centrifuges

Breakup by Rotor Design:

Fixed-Angle Rotors

Swinging-Bucket Rotors

Vertical Rotors

Others

Breakup by Intended Use:

General Purpose Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Preclinical Centrifuges

Breakup by Application:

Diagnostics

Microbiology

Cellomics

Genomics

Proteomics

Blood Component Separation

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

