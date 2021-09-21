Storage Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Storage Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global storage software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Storage software refers to an essential component of data management that uses an application-based storage architecture to store large amounts of data securely in private clouds, data centers or virtualization platforms. It is required to monitor and manage existing data storage needs while predicting future requirements. It is also employed to transfer the frequently needed data to the flash storage for enhanced convenience. The use of storage software reduces the dependency on underlying physical storage hardware. Its utilization consequently offers improved efficiency, faster scalability and greater flexibility by making storage resources programmable. As a result, it is widely employed across numerous industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecommunications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/storage-software-market/requestsample

Global Storage Software Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization across industries. This, along with the growing volume of digital data generated by organizations, is creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, storage software is widely being adopted by numerous companies in order to manage unstructured and disorganized data in an efficient manner. Numerous industries are gradually adopting automated processes to reduce manual labor and optimize the utilization of resources. This has catalyzed the demand for storage software to streamline and organize large amounts of crucial data. The market is further driven by the widespread adoption of the remote working model by various enterprises on account of the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic across the globe. A majority of the organizations are offering work-from-home options to their employees in an attempt to effectively practice social distancing and avoid the transmission of the disease. This has created an escalating demand for remote data access, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include technological advancements in the internet of things (IoT) and the introduction of hyper-converged infrastructure technology.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3j9msXo

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Citrix Systems Inc., EMC Corporation (Dell Technologies Inc.), FUJITSU (Furukawa Group), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Netapp Inc., Oracle Corporation, Symantec (Broadcom Inc.), Western Digital Corporation, etc.

Breakup by Software Type:

Data Protection and Recovery

Storage and Device Management

Storage Replication

Archiving

Storage Virtualization

Software Defined Storage

Storage Infrastructure

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800