Hair Care Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

A new research report titled “Hair Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” by IMARC Group estimates that the global hair care market reached a value of US$ 93.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hair care market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Hair care forms one of the most important parts of the day-to-day beauty regime. There are several products that are being manufactured in order to maintain healthy hair. These products are made up of natural or synthetic ingredients including agents, emulsifiers, preservatives and surfactants. Hair care products are extensively used by individuals as well as professionals in salons for the purpose of preventing damage, and enhancing texture and quality of hair.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Hair Care Market Drivers/Constraints:

The rising trend of personal care and grooming coupled with the growth in the organised retail sector has facilitated the demand for hair care products, particularly in developing regions.

There has also been a rise in the aging population across various developed nations such as the United Kingdom and the United States, which has created a huge opportunity for the sales of hair products.

In order to formulate more effective and safer products, manufacturers are engaging in increasing number of activities related to research and development which, in turn, is contributing towards the market growth.

However, growing concerns regarding the hair disorders which are caused by hair styling products, gels, dyes and serums act as a key factor which is impeding the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being KAO Group, L’Oréal USA, Inc., The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Unilever PLC, and Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

