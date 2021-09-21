Luxury Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global luxury packaging market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global luxury packaging market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Luxury packaging is made up of premium materials and accessories and plays a pivotal role in enticing potential customers and creating brand value for specialty products. It is designed for high-end consumer goods, such as perfumes, watches, jewelry, handbags, alcohol and other luxury items. The leading brands are also offering customized premium packaging as it helps in improving the overall shopping experience, both online and in-store.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Luxury Packaging Market Trends:

The inflating income levels and the rising mass-affluent segment have led to increased expenditure on premium products, which in turn has boosted the demand for luxury packaging. Furthermore, with the latest advances in laser cutting, metal forming, notching and 3D printing technologies, manufacturers can now create prototypes, as well as ensure mass production by focusing on ultra-luxury items. Additionally, the rising awareness among the masses about environmental degradation has compelled them to opt for packaging made from natural materials. Owing to this, market players are introducing sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging with enhanced functionality and multi-use designs. Moreover, the leading brands are also developing packaging equipped with decorative holograms or radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, and returnable packaging options to cater to the unique challenges presented by online retailing and product counterfeiting.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, Ardagh Group, Crown Holdings, DS Smith, HH Deluxe Packaging, Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited, MW Luxury Packaging, Owens-Illinois Inc., Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd, Prestige Packaging Industries, Progress Packaging Ltd., etc.

Breakup by Material:

Paperboard

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Watches and Jewelry

Alcoholic Drinks

Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

