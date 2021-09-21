Chemical Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chemical Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global chemical sensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global chemical sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Chemical sensors transform chemical information, such as concentration, composition, partial pressure and presence of an ion, into an analytical signal. They generally contain two components, which include a physicochemical transducer and a chemical recognition system (receptor). In most sensors, the receptor interacts with analyte molecules which alters its physical properties in such a manner that the appending transducer can acquire an electrical signal. Chemical sensors offer various advantages like small size, affordability, and automatic measurement.

Global Chemical Sensors Market Trends:

As chemical sensors are portable and cost-effective, they are widely used in the healthcare sector for analyzing the chemical composition of different samples. They are employed in fertility systems and for diagnosing cancer, renal failure, and alcohol and drug abuse. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is positively influencing the demand for these sensors as they are used in blood sugar testing strips in portable glucose monitors. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and their vulnerability to different diseases are spurring the demand for chemical sensors around the world. Additionally, continuous developments in the miniaturization of sensors and actuators, owing to enhancements in micromachining, microelectronics and packaging, has resulted in the introduction of new generation sensors.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Smiths Detection Inc., AirTest Technologies Inc., Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bayer, MSA Safety Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs Group, SICK AG, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, SenseAir AB, Spectris PLC, Denso Corporation, Halma PLC, Owlstone Inc., etc.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Electrochemical Potentiometric Amperometric Conductometric Others

Optical Infrared Photoionization Others

Pellistor/Catalytic Bead

Semiconductor

Others

Market Breakup by Analyte:

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Market Breakup by Application:

Industrial Motor Vehicles Food & Beverage Processing HVAC

Environmental Monitoring Industrial Safety & Emissions Water & Wastewater Automotive Emissions Testing

Medical Clinical Diagnostics Nutritional

Defense and Homeland Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

