Abrasives Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Abrasives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global abrasives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global abrasives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Abrasives are sharp, mineral-based materials that are majorly used to offer finishing to both hard and soft materials. They are hard crystals that are either found in nature or can be synthetically manufactured. They are widely utilized to clean surfaces and to remove excess material coarsely. Apart from this, they are also employed for shaping in form grinding, sizing in precision grinding, tool sharpening, blast cleaning, separating in slicing operations, roughening in matte finishes and in the manufacturing of intricate components. As a result, they are gaining widespread preference among various end users such as the automobile, electrical and mechanical industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/abrasives-market/requestsample

Global Abrasives Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the automotive industry. These materials are widely utilized for the manufacturing of various automotive parts, such as mirrors, air ducts and fuel tanks. Additionally, abrasives are crucial for minimizing carbon dioxide emissions and lowering noise levels in automobiles. Rapid urbanization, increasing global population and inflating per capita income levels have provided a boost to the sales of automobiles across the globe, thereby catalyzing the demand for abrasives. Moreover, the demand for these materials for metal fabrication is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Since they are utilized for surface blending as well as for removing welds, the emergence of automation in metal fabrication is expected to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) have led to the introduction of the next generation of non-woven abrasives in the market. Also, these materials provide minimal smearing issues, enhanced versatility and faster cut-rate, which is further contributing to their widespread preference across industries.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mqDLoT

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Robert Bosch GmbH, Dowdupont, Fujimi Incorporated, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Henkel, 3M Company, Asahi Diamond Industrial, Carborundum Universal, Tyrolit Group, Nippon Resibon Corporation, Krebs & Riedel, Abrasiflex, Noritake, Deerfos, Sankyo-Rikagaku, etc.

Market Breakup by Product Type : Bonded Abrasives Coated Abrasives Super-abrasives Others

: Market Breakup by End-Use: Machinery Metal Fabrication Automotive Electronics Construction Others

Market Breakup by Material Type: Natural Abrasives Synthetic Abrasives

Market Breakup by Region : Asia Pacific Europe North America Latin America Middle East and Africa

:

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports: