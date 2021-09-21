Cochlear Implants Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cochlear Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cochlear implants market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cochlear implants market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. A cochlear implant is a small, complex electronic device that provides a sense of sound to a person who has average or profound hearing loss. It is surgically implanted and works by electrically stimulating the cochlear nerve and transforming sound vibrations into signals. These signals are further sent to the brain as recognizable sounds for understanding speech. A cochlear implant comprises a microphone, transmitter, speech processor and an electrode array. It does not rectify or treat the cause of hearing impotency but works as a prosthetic substitute to provide a representation of environmental sounds.

Global Cochlear Implants Market Trends:

The growing geriatric population, in confluence with the increasing number of children who are born with hearing defects, represents one of the significant factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising awareness about the benefits of hearing aids is also boosting the overall sales of these implants. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are introducing user-friendly and efficient product variants in the market. For instance, they are launching rechargeable cochlear implants that are integrated with next-generation sound processors. In addition to this, government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are focusing on improving access to quality healthcare facilities to all.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Advanced Bionics Corporation, William Demant, Nurotron Biotechnology Ltd., Oticon Medical, Sonova, etc.

Market Breakup by Implant Type : Unilateral Bilateral

: Market Breakup by End-User: Adults Children

Market Breakup by Region : Asia Pacific Europe North America Latin America Middle East and Africa

:

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

