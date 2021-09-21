Unified Communications as a Service Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Unified Communications as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global unified communications as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global unified communications as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/unified-communications-as-a-service-market/requestsample
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 8×8 Inc., Ale USA Inc., AT&T Inc. (China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co.Ltd.), BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Fuze Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications (The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), Ringcentral Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Telephony
- Unified Messaging
- Conferencing
- Collaboration Platforms
- Others
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Travel and Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jeA97h
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800