Unified Communications as a Service Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Unified Communications as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global unified communications as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global unified communications as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 8×8 Inc., Ale USA Inc., AT&T Inc. (China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co.Ltd.), BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Fuze Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications (The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), Ringcentral Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Telephony

Unified Messaging

Conferencing

Collaboration Platforms

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

