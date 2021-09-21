Global Storm Surge Barriers Market 2020 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2027

Storm Surge Barriers Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the storm surge barriers market include Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, BMK Consortium SDN. BHD, DOSBOUW consortium, Hollandsche Beton Groep nv (HBG), Van Hattum and Blankevoort Baggeren B.V., Costain Group, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, ACI Corporation, Hydrological Solutions Inc, and Maxon Industries Inc. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

World demand for storm surge barriers will be driven by the risk of coastal flooding, growing efforts to improve their flood and storm surge defense systems, the need to upgrade protections, and an increasing number of places prone to extreme weather occurrences. Population in coastal zones is exposed to various natural hazards such as erosion, saltwater intrusion, subsidence, tsunamis, and floods resulting from both storm surges and high river runoff. With climate change-induced effects, such as sea-level rise, the likelihood of natural hazards will increase, causing a surge in storm surge barriers demand. Moreover, flood protection standards are predicted to increase with enlarged prosperity. It is therefore expected that in coastal regions worldwide, governments will continue to invest more in coastal protection. However, rising expenses concerned with the installation of storm surge barriers remained a significant challenge for the market. Various studies are done to reduce costs.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of storm surge barriers. The growth and trends of storm surge barriers industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the storm surge barriers market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By System Type

Fixed Barriers

Movable Barriers

By Gate Type

Flap Gates

Sector Gates

Vertical Lifting Gates

Inflatable Rubber Gates

Barge Gates

Rotary Segment Gates

By Construction Type

Land-Based Construction

Water-Based Construction

By Structure Type

Single Stage Structure

Multi-Stage Structure

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Storm Surge Barriers market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

