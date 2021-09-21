Shape Memory Alloys Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shape Memory Alloys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global shape memory alloys market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global shape memory alloys market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026. Shape memory alloys (SMA) are metallic alloys that demonstrate super-elasticity and shape memory effect when exposed to temperature changes. They are capable of undergoing extreme reversible deformations while generating high thermal-mechanical driving forces. The changes in temperature and electromagnetic force are not only responsible for altering the physical form of the alloy but they also modify its stiffness, natural frequency and other mechanical properties. These alloys are further characterized by high fatigue resistance and biocompatibility. Consequently, SMAs are widely utilized across numerous industry verticals for the production of actuators, medical devices and heat detection devices.
Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the growing application of SMAs in the healthcare sector. SMAs are widely used for the production of medical implants, such as stents, dental wires and orthopedic screws, and other medical devices. In line with this, increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing requirement for advanced treatment options are providing a thrust to the market growth. The increasing utilization of these alloys for manufacturing consumer electronics is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Since they form an essential component in the production of air conditioners, refrigerators and coffee machines due to their super-elasticity, the sales of SMAs are bolstering across the globe. These alloys are further replacing conventional actuator systems in aerospace and automobile industries on account of their lightweight, fatigue resistance and high mechanical strength, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising preference for nitinol alloys and the increasing utilization of SMAs in the manufacturing of several safety devices, such as anti-scalding valves and fire sprinklers.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Allegheny Technologies
- ATI Specialty Alloys & Components
- Dynalloy Inc.
- Euroflex Gmbh
- Fort Wayne Metal
- Rau GmbH & Co. KG
- Metalwerks Inc,
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- SAES Getters
- The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- TiNi Aerospace Inc
- Ultimate Niti, etc.
Breakup by Alloy Type:
- Nickel-Titanium
- Copper-Based Alloys
- Iron-Manganese-Silicon
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Biomedical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances
- Others
Breakup by Functionality Type:
- Super-elasticity (or Pseudoelasticity)
- Constrained Recovery
- Free Recovery
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Laser
- Motors and Actuators
- Transducers
- Structural Material
- Sensors
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
