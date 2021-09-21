Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market size grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Gastrointestinal disorders refer to medical conditions that are related to the gastrointestinal tract and the functioning of accessory digestive organs, such as the pancreas, stomach, small and large intestines, gall bladder and rectum. Some of the most common gastrointestinal disorders may include indigestion, constipation, peptic ulcer diseases, and irritable bowel syndrome, which are usually characterized by heartburn, stomachache, bloating, vomiting, and nausea. Gastrointestinal therapeutics is a branch of medicine that aids in the treatment of such ailments by reducing gastric acidity, improving digestion and properly regulating water flow in the gastrointestinal tract. These therapeutics include various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, such as laxatives, antacids, antiemetics, antidiarrheal agents, and antiulcer agents.

Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases across the globe. Several ailments, such as constipation, diarrhea and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), are commonly caused due to the shifting lifestyle preferences and the changing dietary patterns of the masses that have led to an increase in the consumption of unhealthy food. This, along with the rising healthcare expenditure, is providing a boost to the uptake of gastrointestinal therapeutics on the global level. Moreover, there has been a considerable rise in the geriatric population that is more prone to develop these gastrointestinal conditions. This, coupled with the easy availability of OTC gastrointestinal drugs through organized online and offline pharmacies, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. The increasing usage of biosimilars and cellular therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders that offer personalized and targeted treatment to the patients is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising utilization of regenerative medicines, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, increasing numbers of clinical trials with accurate results to offer innovative therapies to the patients, and the significant developments in the overall healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Branded

Generic

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Breakup by Application:

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

GERD

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

The Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

