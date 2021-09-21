Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global osteoporosis drugs market size grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global osteoporosis drugs market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Osteoporosis refers to a medical condition that weakens the bone tissues, rendering them brittle and prone to sudden and unexpected fractures. Characterized by lower bone mass, it can cause deterioration of strength in the hip, spine or wrist. It can be diagnosed with the help of X-ray scans, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Upon detection, various drugs are prescribed to the patient that assist in repairing microscopic defects in bones and minimizing the risk of fractures. These medicines can also be used to restore the balance of resorption and formation, thereby enhancing the overall muscle strength in patients.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of osteoporosis among the masses. This can be accredited to the increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol and the lack of physical activities among individuals. The increasing incidences of rheumatoid arthritis and menopause among the female population act as a contributing factor to the escalating number of cases of osteoporosis across the globe. Moreover, there has been a considerable rise in the geriatric population that is more susceptible to developing bone-related disorders, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. This is also supported by the growing awareness among the masses regarding the availability of cost-efficient treatment plans across the healthcare sector. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by players have led to the development of drugs that offer enhanced efficacy. There has also been a rise in the number of pipeline drugs in clinical trials with a high probability of approval in the near future. Coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure, this is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Breakup by Product Type:

Bisphosphonates

Calcitonin

Rank Ligand Inhibitor

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (PTH)

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Sclerostin Inhibitor

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

