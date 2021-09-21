Free-from Food Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Free-from Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global free-from food market size grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global free-from food market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Free-from foods refer to edibles that are devoid of gluten, allergen, lactose or genetically modified organism (GMO). These foods are specifically targeted toward consumers who are suffering from a specific intolerance or are prone to food allergies. These items come under the subset of clean-label edibles that consist of a vast array of foods, including meat, fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses, spices, and dairy products. They are obtained under strict cultivation standards that allow them to be free from chemicals, hormones and antibiotics. These foods are widely gaining prominence across the globe as their consumption is widely associated with promoting overall wellbeing and good health.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Free-from Food Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding the prevalence of lactose-, celiac- and gluten-intolerance among the masses. Rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of the masses have facilitated the sales of free-form foods across the globe. This is supported by the easy availability of such foods through online and offline retail channels that offer a multitude of product variants to the customers, with flexible payment options and attractive discounts and promotions. Moreover, the increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, across the globe have provided a boost to the demand for healthy foods. Coupled with escalating concerns regarding the adverse effects of consuming foods with GMOs, preservatives and synthetic additives, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread popularity of social media platforms among the younger population, which has encouraged players to heavily invest in celebrity endorsements for gluten-free, vegan and plant-based food products. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the escalating preference for superfoods with extended shelf life and high nutritional value and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by players to improve the palatability of free-from foods

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Alpro UK Limited

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Danone SA

Doves Farm Food Limited

Schar AG/SpA

Ener-G Foods, Inc.

General Mills, Inc

GreenSpace Brands, Inc.

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Mondelez International.

Breakup by Type:

Dairy-Free

Gluten-Free

Lactose-Free

Other

Breakup by End Product:

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy-free Foods

Snacks

Beverages

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey Others



