Real Time Location System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Real Time Location System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global real time location system market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global real time location system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during2021-2026.The Real Time Location System (RTLS) is widely used for accurately identifying and tracking the location of an item or person within a building or other contained area in real time. The system employs chips attached to or embedded in the assets that aid in communicating with the location sensors placed throughout the confined space. Some of the other components used in the system include readers, battery-powered tags, network infrastructure and application software. These systems are extensively utilized for numerous applications, including navigation, and vehicle, inventory and personnel tracking, across the healthcare, hospitality, and automobile industries for improving efficiency and safety while reducing overall costs.

Global Real Time Location System Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of RTLS in the healthcare sector. These systems are widely used for tracking patients, healthcare professionals, medical equipment and hospital staff efficiently. They also play an instrumental role across multiple hospitals and other healthcare establishments during an emergency evacuation procedure. Along with this, the increasing use of gaming and communication applications require continual access to user information, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the growing utilization of RTLS in warehouses, retail stores and correctional facilities to determine the live location of the assets and locating misplaced items. These systems are further employed in the automobile industry for navigational purposes and optimizing routes, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Numerous technological advancements and an extensive focus on research and development (R&D) activities conducted by manufacturers are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

RFID

Wi-Fi

UWB

BLE

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

GPS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Inventory/Asset-Tracking & Management

Personnel/Staff-Locating & Monitoring

Access Control/Security

Environmental Monitoring

Yard, Dock, Fleet Warehouse-Management & Monitoring

Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Automotive

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Education

Oil & Gas, Mining

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



