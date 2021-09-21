Real Time Location System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Real Time Location System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global real time location system market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global real time location system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during2021-2026.The Real Time Location System (RTLS) is widely used for accurately identifying and tracking the location of an item or person within a building or other contained area in real time. The system employs chips attached to or embedded in the assets that aid in communicating with the location sensors placed throughout the confined space. Some of the other components used in the system include readers, battery-powered tags, network infrastructure and application software. These systems are extensively utilized for numerous applications, including navigation, and vehicle, inventory and personnel tracking, across the healthcare, hospitality, and automobile industries for improving efficiency and safety while reducing overall costs.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Real Time Location System Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of RTLS in the healthcare sector. These systems are widely used for tracking patients, healthcare professionals, medical equipment and hospital staff efficiently. They also play an instrumental role across multiple hospitals and other healthcare establishments during an emergency evacuation procedure. Along with this, the increasing use of gaming and communication applications require continual access to user information, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the growing utilization of RTLS in warehouses, retail stores and correctional facilities to determine the live location of the assets and locating misplaced items. These systems are further employed in the automobile industry for navigational purposes and optimizing routes, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Numerous technological advancements and an extensive focus on research and development (R&D) activities conducted by manufacturers are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- AeroScout Inc.
- AiRISTA
- Alien Technology
- Axcess International Inc.
- CenTrak Healthcare Company
- DecaWave Limited
- Ekahau Inc.
- Identech Group AG
- Impinj
- Savi Technology
- Sonitor Technologies
- Stanley Healthcare
- TeleTracking Technologies
- Ubisense Group
- Zebra Technologies
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Technology:
- RFID
- Wi-Fi
- UWB
- BLE
- Infrared (IR)
- Ultrasound
- GPS
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Inventory/Asset-Tracking & Management
- Personnel/Staff-Locating & Monitoring
- Access Control/Security
- Environmental Monitoring
- Yard, Dock, Fleet Warehouse-Management & Monitoring
- Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility
- Others
Breakup by Vertical:
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing & Automotive
- Retail
- Transportation & Logistics
- Government & Defense
- Education
- Oil & Gas, Mining
- Sports & Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
