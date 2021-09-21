Head-Up Display Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Head-Up Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global head-up display market size is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global head-up display market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026. A head-up display (HUD) is a transparent display that exhibits data and visual elements without the requirement of the user to look away from their usual viewpoint. It mainly comprises three components, which include a combiner, projector unit and video generation computer. HUDs provide easy access to relevant information, such as speed, warning signals and indicators for navigation, without disturbing the concentration of the driver. Designed initially for military vehicles, HUDs are nowadays widely equipped in passenger and commercial vehicles to fulfill the safety, comfort and entertainment needs of the users.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Head-Up Display Market Trends:

According to the ‘Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018’ by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 Million people, especially among the age of 5-29 years, die annually due to road accidents. Consequently, there is a growing focus on the installation of active safety systems like HUDs in automobiles across the globe. Moreover, on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels, there is a rise in the demand for luxury and high-end cars. This, in confluence, with the boosting sales of automobiles worldwide, is strengthening the HUD market growth. Apart from this, some of the leading vendors are increasing their focus on research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative products. Similarly, car manufacturers are also collaborating with HUD market players to launch HUDs in the middle car segment.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Windshield HUD

Combiner Glass HUD

Collision Warning Only HUD

Breakup by Conventional and Augmented Reality:

Conventional HUD

Augmented Reality Based HUD

Breakup by Technology:

CRT Based HUD

Digital HUD Optical Waveguide HUD Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) HUD Light Emitting Diode (LED) HUD Others



Breakup by Application:

Aviation

Automotive

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Others

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

The Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Other



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

