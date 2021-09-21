Head-Up Display Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Head-Up Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global head-up display market size is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global head-up display market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026. A head-up display (HUD) is a transparent display that exhibits data and visual elements without the requirement of the user to look away from their usual viewpoint. It mainly comprises three components, which include a combiner, projector unit and video generation computer. HUDs provide easy access to relevant information, such as speed, warning signals and indicators for navigation, without disturbing the concentration of the driver. Designed initially for military vehicles, HUDs are nowadays widely equipped in passenger and commercial vehicles to fulfill the safety, comfort and entertainment needs of the users.
Global Head-Up Display Market Trends:
According to the ‘Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018’ by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 Million people, especially among the age of 5-29 years, die annually due to road accidents. Consequently, there is a growing focus on the installation of active safety systems like HUDs in automobiles across the globe. Moreover, on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels, there is a rise in the demand for luxury and high-end cars. This, in confluence, with the boosting sales of automobiles worldwide, is strengthening the HUD market growth. Apart from this, some of the leading vendors are increasing their focus on research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative products. Similarly, car manufacturers are also collaborating with HUD market players to launch HUDs in the middle car segment.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- BAE Systems
- Continental
- Denso
- Garmin
- Microvison
- Nippon Seiki
- Panasonic Automotive Systems
- Robert Bosch
- Thales Group
- Visteon
Breakup by Product Type:
- Windshield HUD
- Combiner Glass HUD
- Collision Warning Only HUD
Breakup by Conventional and Augmented Reality:
- Conventional HUD
- Augmented Reality Based HUD
Breakup by Technology:
- CRT Based HUD
- Digital HUD
- Optical Waveguide HUD
- Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) HUD
- Light Emitting Diode (LED) HUD
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Aviation
- Automotive
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Others
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- The Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Other
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
