Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Pathology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital pathology market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital pathology market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Digital pathology refers to the technique of analyzing high-resolution, digitally scanned histology images generated from a digitized glass slide. The specialized equipment was first used to capture images from a microscope onto photographic plates. In recent years, digital pathology has rapidly gained momentum as this technology helps in reducing laboratory expenses, improving operational efficiency, enhancing productivity, and improving treatment decisions and patient care.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Digital Pathology Market Trends:
Digital pathology allows improved analysis, offers live zoom and multiple angle views, provides a dashboard view of data and annotations, and reduces errors by eliminating breakage and minimizing risk and misidentification. Apart from this, it is increasingly used by top clinical research organizations (CROs) and large biopharmaceutical manufacturers to streamline drug development processes in discovery, pre-clinical and clinical trials. This, along with the advancements in technology and software applications, such as the whole slide imaging technique, and LIS/LIMS interfacing, and high-speed networking, has fully integrated digital pathology into pathology workflows. Moreover, many leading companies are entering into a partnership to gain more profits. For instance, Huron Digital Pathology has collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) on artificial intelligence-based image search. This helps in presenting a pathologist-centric approach to image retrieval at pathology informatics.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- 3DHISTECH
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging
- Corista
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Huron Digital Pathology
- Indica Labs
- Koninklijke Philips
- Leica Biosystems
- Objective Pathology Services
- Ventana Medical Systems
- Visiopharm
- XIFIN
Breakup by Product:
- Scanners
- Software
- Storage Systems
- Communication Systems
Breakup by Type:
- Human Pathology
- Veterinary Pathology
Breakup by Delivery Model:
- On-premises
- Hosted
Breakup by Application:
- Training and Education
- Consulting Services
- Intraoperative Consultation
- Routine Diagnostic Consultation Services
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals and Reference Laboratories
- Academic & Research Institutes
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
