Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Pathology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital pathology market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital pathology market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Digital pathology refers to the technique of analyzing high-resolution, digitally scanned histology images generated from a digitized glass slide. The specialized equipment was first used to capture images from a microscope onto photographic plates. In recent years, digital pathology has rapidly gained momentum as this technology helps in reducing laboratory expenses, improving operational efficiency, enhancing productivity, and improving treatment decisions and patient care.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Digital Pathology Market Trends:

Digital pathology allows improved analysis, offers live zoom and multiple angle views, provides a dashboard view of data and annotations, and reduces errors by eliminating breakage and minimizing risk and misidentification. Apart from this, it is increasingly used by top clinical research organizations (CROs) and large biopharmaceutical manufacturers to streamline drug development processes in discovery, pre-clinical and clinical trials. This, along with the advancements in technology and software applications, such as the whole slide imaging technique, and LIS/LIMS interfacing, and high-speed networking, has fully integrated digital pathology into pathology workflows. Moreover, many leading companies are entering into a partnership to gain more profits. For instance, Huron Digital Pathology has collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) on artificial intelligence-based image search. This helps in presenting a pathologist-centric approach to image retrieval at pathology informatics.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

3DHISTECH

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Corista

Hamamatsu Photonics

Huron Digital Pathology

Indica Labs

Koninklijke Philips

Leica Biosystems

Objective Pathology Services

Ventana Medical Systems

Visiopharm

XIFIN

Breakup by Product:

Scanners

Software

Storage Systems

Communication Systems

Breakup by Type:

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

Breakup by Delivery Model:

On-premises

Hosted

Breakup by Application:

Training and Education

Consulting Services

Intraoperative Consultation

Routine Diagnostic Consultation Services

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

