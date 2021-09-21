Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global fluoroscopy equipment market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fluoroscopy equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Fluoroscopy equipment refers to fixed and mobile tools that employ X-rays to gather real-time moving images of the interior of an object for imaging. It involves the use of computers, collimators, image receptors, display devices, spectral shaping filters, patient-support devices, anti-scatter grids, and high-voltage generators to assist in the diagnosis of various medical ailments. These devices allow the evaluation of dynamic biological processes and guiding interventions by capturing and displaying images at high frame rate and resolution. These images appear with an inverted grayscale unlike standard radiographs, that assist professionals in understanding the urinary, skeletal, digestive, respiratory, and reproductive body structures and function of a patient’s body in an efficient manner.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fluoroscopy-equipment-market/requestsample

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for minimally invasive (MI) diagnostic solutions and surgeries among both the healthcare professionals and patients. These MI procedures result in lesser incision wounds, shorter hospital stays and fewer postsurgical complications, which, in turn, offers enhanced patient satisfaction and improved end results. This has led to a rise in the adoption of fluoroscopy imaging techniques for the diagnosis and the treatment of several health conditions, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis of chronic diseases among the masses is also creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the continuous technological advancements in the market that have led to the development of efficient fluoroscopy equipment. These devices are now being equipped with radiation dose monitoring tools for optimized radiation and integrated navigation tools for enhanced guidance, which is gaining widespread prominence across the healthcare sector. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing geriatric population and the advent of hand-held fluoroscopes.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/38bjI5k

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Adani Systems Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health (Onex Corporation)

General Electric Company

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Fluroscopy Devices

Fixed C-Arms

Mobile Full Size C-Arms

Mobile Mini C-Arms

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Gastrointestinal

Urology and Nephrology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

The Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800