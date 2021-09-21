Substrate-Like PCB Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2027

Substrate-Like PCB Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the substrate-like PCB market include AT&S, Compeq, Daeduck Gds Company, Ibiden, Kinsus Interconnect Technology, Korea Circuit, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology Corp, TTM Technologies, Unimicron, and Zhen Ding Technology. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of SLPs technology by leading OEMs is driving market growth. Increasing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices are again accelerating market growth. On the other hand, high setup costs associated with SLPs may hamper the market growth. Whereas, increasing use of advanced printed circuit boards in high-end technology-based products is expected to propel demand in upcoming years. Rising adoption of SLP by smartphone players owing to the transition from 4G to 5G technology is again expected to offer an opportunity during the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of substrate-like PCB.

Market Segmentation

The entire substrate-like PCB market has been sub-categorized into line/space, application, and inspection technology. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Line/Space

25/25µm And 30/30µm

Less Than 25/25 µm

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Computing And Communications

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Military, Defense, And Aerospace

By Inspection Technology

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

Direct Imaging (DI) Or Laser Direct Imaging (LDI)

Automated Optical Shaping (AOS)

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for substrate-like PCB market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

