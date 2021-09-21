Home Security System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest study by IMARC Group, titled “Home Security System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global home security system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Home security systems are a network of interworking electronic devices that secure the perimeter of a house from burglary and potential trespassing. They consist of software as well as hardware components that are installed to establish control over the connected devices across the house. A control panel, motion sensors, high decibel alarms, door and window sensors and surveillance cameras or CCTV are some of the few essential components of a good quality home security system. They are utilized to detect any security breach in the house premises and further send a notification to the main controller, thereby alerting the residents about any unauthorized entry.

Global Home Security System Market Trends:

The increasing adoption rate of smart homes is one of the major factors that is spurring the growth of the market. Rising incidences of burglary and related crimes have led a majority of the population to transform their homes into smart homes, thereby contributing to the installation of security systems. Additionally, manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) to launch more efficient security systems in the market. For instance, several models with user-friendly interface and support for wireless technology have been launched, which are gaining continual preference amongst individuals. These systems offer enhanced flexibility and convenience as the users can monitor them through smartphones and laptops, without even being present in the premises of the house. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing internet penetration rate and rising disposable income. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global home security system market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Johnson Controls, Inc., Assa Abloy, and UTC Climate Controls & Security.

Market Breakup by Type:

Security Cameras

Electronic and smart locks

Sensors and detectors

Alarms

Security solutions

DIY home security

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into security cameras, electronic and smart locks, sensors and detectors, alarms, security solutions and DIY home security. Amongst these, security cameras are the most popular product type.

Market Breakup by Residence Type:

Independent homes

Condominiums

Apartments

Based on residence type, the market is segregated into the independent homes, condominiums and apartments. Amongst these, independent homes account for the largest market share.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

