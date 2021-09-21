Aircraft Seating Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Seating Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aircraft seating market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aircraft seating market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Seating is an essential component of an aircraft cabin that provides comfort and ensures the safety of passengers during their journey. Aircraft seats are made using polyester, artificial leather, nylon or wool, which are filled with cushion materials, such as silicon, neoprene and polyethylene. These seats are equipped with additional pockets for magazines and have ports for headphones and charging mobiles. The seating arrangement in a commercial aircraft is generally differentiated according to different classes.

Market Trends:

The increasing air passenger traffic on account of inflating income levels and the growing global population represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for aircraft seating around the world. Other than this, several airlines are offering additional features, such as adjustable headrests, built-in massaging features, flatbed seating and in-flight entertainment services, for better user experience. Furthermore, domestic airlines are upgrading premium economy seats with additional features for improving efficiency and functionality. These advancements are expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Others

Market Breakup by Seating Class Type:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Market Breakup by Seat Type:

9g

16g

Market Breakup by Fit Type:

Retro Fit

Line Fit

Market Breakup by Component Type:

Seat Actuators

Foams and Fittings

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector:

OEM

Aftermarket

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

