Night Vision Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Night Vision Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global night vision devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Night vision devices refer to a set of equipment that helps in enhancing human sight under low light conditions. These devices were initially developed for military use during World War II. Since then, they have evolved from bulky optical instruments to lightweight goggles owing to the advancements in image intensification technology. With reductions in weight, cost, size and power consumption, night vision devices are employed in several application areas such as law enforcement, hidden-object detection, wildlife observation, military, automotive, navigation and entertainment.

Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the increasing geopolitical issues and territorial conflicts have created a need for advanced electronic equipment, such as night vision devices, to improve vigilance and surveillance in military areas across the globe. Owing to this, manufacturers are consistently upgrading the functioning and design of cameras installed in night vision devices to improve their efficiency. Moreover, there has been a rise in the usage of night vision devices in border security on account of the high influx of refugees and immigrants, along with the increasing cross-border operations. Apart from the military sector, these devices have also gained popularity in the field of hunting across the Czech Republic, the United States and Russia to improve the performance of hunting gear like monoculars, viewfinders, and clip-on vision equipment with the help of advanced night vision technologies. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global night vision devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

FLIR Systems, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems of America, LLC and American Technologies Network Corporation.

Breakup by Device:

Goggles

Cameras

Scopes

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Image Intensifier

Thermal Imaging

Infrared Illumination

Breakup by End User:

Military Segment

Civil Segment

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

