Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global critical infrastructure protection market is currently witnessing strong growth. Critical infrastructure protection (CIP) is a security solution that is deployed for monitoring and safeguarding systems, assets and networks that involve critical infrastructure from potential threats. It protects crucial information and infrastructure from cyber-attacks and malicious objects by employing numerous tools and processes. Some of these solutions include firewalls, antiviruses, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, intrusion detection systems, and encryption systems. They also involve the implementation of cybersecurity controls, hardware-based embedded identity, and physical security control. Apart from this, CIP is widely used to secure communication while monitoring and managing connected devices across numerous industry verticals, such as government, transportation and energy sectors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by increasing instances of cyber threats and security breaches. Numerous enterprises across the globe are now deploying CIP solutions to protect their infrastructure and critical data while minimizing threat vulnerabilities. The market is also driven by the deployment of automation solutions, along with the rapid expansion of interconnected network architecture. Moreover, there has also been an increase in the concerns for the security of government information. This, coupled with the implementation of several favorable regulations and practices for government safety and data privacy, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Numerous advanced technologies are also being integrated with these solutions to provide scalable and cost-effective data security solutions to end users, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, key players are continually equipping big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to the CIP solutions to reduce the risks of data theft. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT) and the escalating requirement for risk management services.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

BAE Systems PLChttps://bit.ly/3zu4O6xLockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Airbus SE

Hexagon AB

Waterfall Security Solutions

General Electric Company

McAfee Inc.

Raytheon Company

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Component and End User.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Physical Security Solutions

Physical Identity and Access Control Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Screening and Scanning

Others

Cyber Security Solutions

Encryption

Network Access Control and Firewalls

Threat Intelligence

Others

Services

Designing and Integration Services

Consultation Services

Risk Management Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Breakup by End User:

Financial Institutions

Government

Defense

Transport and Logistics

Energy and Power

Commercial Sector

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

