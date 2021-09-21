Mass Notification Systems Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mass Notification Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mass notification systems market is currently witnessing strong growth. A mass notification system (MNS) is a solution that is used to disseminate information within an organization or to broadcast messages to customers. It comprises a database of names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery details that are utilized to coordinate with individuals during both emergency and non-emergency situations. It can be used for broadcasting messages in a secured one- or two-way communication while offering scalable and reliable management. The system also notifies the real-time acknowledgment of the message and offers staff protection and regulatory compliance. Since MNS provides a flexible method of reaching a diverse audience by allowing the sharing of messages in multiple formats, including HTML, SMS, emails, social media, RSS and phone calls, it is widely utilized across numerous commercial and industrial verticals.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mass-notification-systems-market/requestsample
Global Mass Notification Systems Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing requirement for efficient frontline communication technology across the globe, especially in disaster-prone areas. MNS is widely used as an emergency tool for coordinating with individuals during rescue operations during natural disasters, such as floods and earthquakes. It aids in warning the masses about the potential dangers of the same, providing them with safety measures and offering proper guidance. In line with this, a significant increase in the incidences of industrial hazards across the globe is also propelling the market growth. MNS is extensively utilized across the industrial sector for streamlining operations while assisting in the prevention of valuable resources as well as human lives. Apart from this, smart devices are now increasingly being integrated with on-premise MNS solutions, especially in the education sector. Education institutions and schools are using these systems to ensure the smooth and seamless communication between staff, pupils and other associated entities regarding important updates and transfer of information. It further aids in ensuring the safety of habitants within the institution premises in case of an emergency and the dissemination of essential knowledge, thus enabling quick and effective decision-making. The adoption of these services by government bodies for public safety, the growing need for advanced security systems and continuous technological advancements are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3je2BWY
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- Alertus
- Airbus DS Communications
- Blackboard
- Desktop Alert
- Eaton Corporation
- Everbridge
- Honeywell
- IBM Corporation
- Motorola Solutions
- Omnilert LLC
- OnSolve LLC
- Rave Mobile Safety
- Siemens
- Singlewire Software
- xMatters
Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Component, Solution, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Application and Vertical.
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Solution:
- In-Building Solutions
- Wide-Area Solutions
- Distributed Recipient Solutions
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Breakup by Application:
- Integrated Public Alert & Warning
- Emergency Communication
- Disaster Recovery
- Others
Breakup by Vertical:
- Commercial and Industrial
- Energy and Utilities
- Education
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Transportation and Logistics
- Defense and Military
- Government
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800