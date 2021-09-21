Modular Instruments Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Modular Instruments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Modular Instruments Market Size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Modular instruments are devices used for configuring automated test and measurement (T&M) equipment, which assist in the designing, developing, maintaining, verifying and repairing of different electronic and mechanical products. These instruments have a frame in which different types and numbers of functional cards can be plugged. Modular instruments rely on a computer-user interface for connecting functional cards and accommodating input and output channels. They help in reducing costs and achieving longevity, faster output and greater flexibility, owing to which their demand is escalating worldwide.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/modular-instruments-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Modular Instruments Market Trends:

Modular instruments are employed in the electronics and semiconductor industries for testing components and devices at different stages of the manufacturing cycle and increasing the efficiency of electronic systems. Apart from this, on account of the advancements in long-term evolution (LTE) systems, boosting sales of smart devices and growing mobile data traffic, there is a rise in the requirement for advanced modular instruments for developing technologies, such as LTE-A, 4G and 5G. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries, especially in the emerging regions, are investing in the development of 4G and 5G infrastructure, which in turn is strengthening the modular instruments market growth. Other factors that are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years include the increasing popularity of flexible electronics and the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT).

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2WjXb3F

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

AMETEK, Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Cobham Plc

Fortive Corporation

JDS Uniphase Corporation

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments Corporation

Pickering Interfaces Ltd.

Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Teledyne LeCroy Inc.

Teradyne, Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Modular Instruments Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Platform Type, Application and Vertical.

Breakup by Platform Type:

PXI

AXIe

VXI

Breakup by Application:

Research and Development

Manufacturing and Installation

Breakup by Vertical:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800