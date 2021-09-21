Aluminum Die Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aluminum Die Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the aluminum die casting market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the aluminum die casting market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcast Technologies Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, Bodine Aluminum Inc., Consolidated Metco Inc., Dynacast Deutschland GmbH, GF Casting Solutions, Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ryobi Die Casting Dalian Co., Ltd., Shiloh Industries Inc., Walbro LLC, etc.

Breakup by Process:

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semisolid Die Casting

Breakup by Application:

Body Parts

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Transportation

Industrial

Building & Construction

Telecommunication

Consumer Durables

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

