Aluminum Die Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aluminum Die Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the aluminum die casting market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the aluminum die casting market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcast Technologies Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, Bodine Aluminum Inc., Consolidated Metco Inc., Dynacast Deutschland GmbH, GF Casting Solutions, Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ryobi Die Casting Dalian Co., Ltd., Shiloh Industries Inc., Walbro LLC, etc.
Breakup by Process:
- Pressure Die Casting
- Vacuum Die Casting
- Squeeze Die Casting
- Semisolid Die Casting
Breakup by Application:
- Body Parts
- Engine Parts
- Transmission Parts
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Building & Construction
- Telecommunication
- Consumer Durables
- Energy
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
