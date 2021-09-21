Spirometer Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Spirometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global spirometer market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global spirometer market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. A spirometer refers to medical equipment that is employed to measure the volume of air exhaled and inhaled by the lungs of an individual. It is used for testing pulmonary function and evaluating the airflow of the lungs. It can be utilized before undergoing major surgeries or for periodically monitoring the pulmonary function of the patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases. The device also aids in checking the effects of chemicals present in the environment on lung function. The electronic sensor attached to the device evaluates and displays the patient’s outcomes in terms of volume of the inhaled and exhaled air. It accesses the presence of airway obstruction, following which treatment plans are mapped and administered by healthcare professionals. The equipment finds extensive applications across healthcare settings to diagnose numerous respiratory conditions, such as asthma, silicosis, cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/spirometer-market/requestsample

Global Spirometer Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of pulmonary diseases, especially chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma. This can be attributed to rapid industrial development and a significant increase in the number of smokers, which, in turn, is contributing to the increasing air pollution level. The market is further driven by the increasing geriatric population that is more susceptible to chronic respiratory diseases. This, along with the growing preference for home healthcare solutions and rising awareness for sophisticated diagnostic techniques, is creating a positive outlook for the market. The advent of advanced product variants that are not only compact but are also equipped with smartphone connectivity is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as technological advancements in health monitoring solutions and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the manufacturers, are driving the market further.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jeBzi7

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Benson Medical Instruments, Chest M.I., Fukuda Sangyo, Hill-Rom Inc., Jones Medical Instrument Company, Medical International Research, Midmark Corporation, NDD Medizintechnik AG, Schiller AG, Vitalograph, Vyaire Medical, Welch Allyn Inc., etc.

Breakup by Product:

Consumables & Accessories

Devices

Software

Breakup by Mechanism:

Flow-Sensing Spirometers

Peak Flow Meters

Others

Breakup by Application:

COPD

Asthma

Others

Breakup by Disposable Components:

Filters

Tubes

Sensors

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800